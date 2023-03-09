Texas A&M-Corpus Christi wins Southern tournament again

Jalen Jackson scored 13 of his season-high 17 points in the second half, Owen Dease came off the bench to add a career-high 16 and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated Northwestern State 75-71 to win its second straight Southern Conference Tournament championship. Trevian Tennyson scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half and Isaac Mushila had 10 points and nine rebounds for Corpus Christi. Conference player of the year DeMarcus Sharp scored 32 points on 15-of-31 shooting to lead Northwestern State. Ja’Monta Black added 15 points and Jalen Hampton had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.