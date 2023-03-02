Texas A&M-Corpus Christi edges Texas A&M-Commerce 93-88

COMMERCE. Texas (AP) — Terrion Murdix scored 27 points, Isaac Mushila had a double-double to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 93-88 victory over Texas A&M Commerce. Murdix made 9 of 15 shots from the floor and all nine of his free throws, adding eight assists and six rebounds for the Islanders (21-10, 14-4 Southland Conference). Mushila finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds. Ross Williams had 15 points off the bench and Trevian Tennyson scored 13 but made just 1 of 9 from 3-point range. Reserve C.J. Roberts scored 24 points to lead the Lions (13-19, 9-9).

