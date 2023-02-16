Texas A&M continues charge to top of SEC sinking Arkansas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor IV scored 18 points and Dexter Dennis had a double-double and Texas A&M closed to within a game of the top of the SEC standings, beating Arkansas 62-56. Henry Coleman III made two foul shots with 4:29 left to bring the Aggies into a 53-all tie, Dennis made a layup and Texas A&M led for the remainder. Arkansas missed its last six shots, missed its last three foul shots and committed a pair of turnovers. Davonte Davis scored 14 points for the Razorbacks.

