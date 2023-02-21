Texas A&M-Commerce rallies late to beat Nicholls 72-71

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — JJ Romer Rosario scored 21 points, C.J. Roberts added 21 and sank a jumper with five seconds left to rally Texas A&M-Commerce to a 72-71 victory over Nicholls. Romer Rosario added five rebounds for the Lions (12-17, 8-7 Southland Conference). Roberts shot 7 of 13 from the floor and 7 for 9 from the foul line. Demarcus Demonia added 11 points. The Colonels (14-13, 9-6) were led by Caleb Huffman with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.