Texas A&M-Commerce edges Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84-80

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — C.J. Roberts scored 19 points and Texas A&M-Commerce beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84-80. Roberts shot 4 of 7 from the field and 11 for 12 from the line for the Lions (13-17, 9-7 Southland Conference). Demarcus Demonia and JJ Romer Rosario both scored 16. Demonia added seven rebounds. Trey Tennyson scored 22 to lead the Islanders (19-10, 12-4), who had an eight-game win streak end.

