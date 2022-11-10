Texas A&M-Auburn winner to escape bottom of SEC West

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (Logan Hannigan-Downs/College Station Eagle via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Logan Hannigan-Downs]

The SEC West’s last-place teams are set to meet in Auburn. Texas A&M visits the Tigers with both teams trying to snap five-game losing streaks. They’re both also 1-5 in Southeastern Conference games. It will be Auburn’s second game under interim coach Carnell Williams since the firing of Bryan Harsin. The Aggies are expected to start Conner Weigman, who had an impressive starting debut against Mississippi. Weigman missed the Florida game with a virus.

