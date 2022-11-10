Texas A&M-Auburn winner to escape bottom of SEC West

The SEC West’s last-place teams are set to meet in Auburn. Texas A&M visits the Tigers with both teams trying to snap five-game losing streaks. They’re both also 1-5 in Southeastern Conference games. It will be Auburn’s second game under interim coach Carnell Williams since the firing of Bryan Harsin. The Aggies are expected to start Conner Weigman, who had an impressive starting debut against Mississippi. Weigman missed the Florida game with a virus.

