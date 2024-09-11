Texas A&M and Florida look to get above .500 with Emmitt Smith on hand at the Swamp

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) runs for yardage past Samford defensive end Jordan Russell (42) for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

Texas A&M and Florida try to get above .500 following season-opening home losses to ranked teams. The Aggies lost to then-No. 5 Notre Dame before dominating overmatched McNeese State. The Gators lost to then-No. 19 Miami before blowing out lower-division Samford. But what they do against league competition will provide a better indication of where the programs are under first-year A&M coach Mike Elko and embattled, third-year Florida coach Billy Napier.

