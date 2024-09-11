Texas A&M and Florida look to get above .500 with Emmitt Smith on hand at the Swamp

Texas A&M and Florida try to get above .500 following season-opening home losses to ranked teams. The Aggies lost to then-No. 5 Notre Dame before dominating overmatched McNeese State. The Gators lost to then-No. 19 Miami before blowing out lower-division Samford. But what they do against league competition will provide a better indication of where the programs are under first-year A&M coach Mike Elko and embattled, third-year Florida coach Billy Napier.

