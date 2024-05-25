Texas A&M shocks No. 1 Texas in super regional; Oklahoma, UCLA advance to World Series

Trinity Cannon knocked in five runs, and No. 16 seed Texas A&M stunned the top-seeded Longhorns 6-5 in Game 1 of the Austin Super Regional. The teams will meet again Saturday for Game 2 of the best-of-three series. A Texas A&M win would send the Aggies to the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2017 and end Texas’ season. A victory for the Longhorns would force a winner-take-all game on Sunday for the World Series berth. Oklahoma and UCLA won Game 2s on Friday night to advance. Oklahoma will seek a record fourth straight national title.

