Texas’ 362-pound defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat adds TD to Outland Trophy resume

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat can add a touchdown to the 362-pound senior’s resume as an Outland Trophy finalist. Sweat lined up at tight end from the Oklahoma State 2-yard line in the Big 12 championship game. No defender followed him to the back of the end zone. He corralled the pass from Quinn Ewers in his belly. Sweat stuck the Heisman Trophy pose before a raucous celebration on the Texas sideline.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.