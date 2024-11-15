Texans WR Nico Collins expects to return Monday night against Cowboys after 5-game absence

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins expects to play Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys after he missed five games with a hamstring injury. Collins led the NFL with 567 yards receiving when he was injured on a 67-yard touchdown grab in an Oct. 6 win over the Buffalo Bills. He spent four weeks on injured reserve before being activated last Saturday. But he wasn’t quite ready to return Sunday night and was inactive for Houston’s loss to Detroit. He has missed five straight games. That matches the longest streak of consecutive games missed in his four-year NFL career.

