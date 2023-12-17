Texans without Stroud, Collins, Anderson, Fant vs Titans; team starts Keenum at QB

By The Associated Press
New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Munson]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans will be trying to stay on the AFC playoff bubble Sunday without their rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, their top wide receiver and another top rookie. First-year coach DeMeco Ryans went with veteran Case Keenum at quarterback. The Texans ruled out C.J. Stroud on Friday with the No. 2 pick overall not practicing all week and unable to clear the concussion protocol. They also had ruled out defensive end Will Anderson, who was the No. 3 pick overall. But wide receiver Nico Collins was ruled inactive Sunday. He had been questionable with a calf injury.

