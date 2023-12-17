Texans without Stroud, Collins, Anderson, Fant vs Titans; team starts Keenum at QB

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans will be trying to stay on the AFC playoff bubble Sunday without their rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, their top wide receiver and another top rookie. First-year coach DeMeco Ryans went with veteran Case Keenum at quarterback. The Texans ruled out C.J. Stroud on Friday with the No. 2 pick overall not practicing all week and unable to clear the concussion protocol. They also had ruled out defensive end Will Anderson, who was the No. 3 pick overall. But wide receiver Nico Collins was ruled inactive Sunday. He had been questionable with a calf injury.

