Texans without Stroud, Collins, Anderson, Fant in trying to stay on playoff bubble

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans will be trying to stay on the AFC playoff bubble Sunday without their rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, their top wide receiver and another top rookie. The Texans ruled out C.J. Stroud on Friday with the No. 2 pick overall not practicing all week and unable to clear the concussion protocol. They also had ruled out defensive end Will Anderson, who was the No. 3 pick overall. But wide receiver Nico Collins was ruled inactive Sunday. He had been questionable with a calf injury. They also ruled out offensive tackle George Tant, who had been questionable with an injured hip. The Texans are a spot outside the AFC’s seventh and final playoff spot and play the Titans on Sunday.

