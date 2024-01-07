Texans win AFC South for first time since 2019 with Jacksonville’s loss to Tennessee

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans went from worst to first in just one season. The Texans, who finished last in the AFC South last season, clinched the division title Sunday when Tennessee beat Jacksonville 28-20 to eliminate the Jaguars from playoff contention. Houston (10-7) secured its first playoff trip since 2019 with a 23-19 victory at Indianapolis on Saturday night before becoming division champs Sunday. It’s the first time they’ve won the division since 2019 and their seventh AFC South title.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.