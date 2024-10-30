Texans take on struggling Jets on Thursday night looking to win for 5th time in 6 games

The AFC South-leading Houston Texans have won four of their past five games. They’ll take on Aaron Rodgers and the struggling New York Jets, who have lost five in a row. The Texans will be playing without their top two wide receivers with Stefon Diggs out for the season with a torn ACL and Nico Collins on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is 2-0 with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in two career starts in prime time. The Jets are 0-3 under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, who took over for the fired Robert Saleh on Oct. 8.

