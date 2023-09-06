Texans’ Stroud undaunted by impending NFL debut on the road at Baltimore

HOUSTON (AP) — C.J. Stroud lost just one road game in two seasons as a starter at Ohio State. After thriving in hostile environments in college, he isn’t intimidated to be making his NFL debut for the Houston Texans on Sunday at Baltimore. “It was something that back in school and took very, very seriously,” he said Wednesday. “We always say we like being the villains. Put on your mask and just ride with the guys that you came in with. It’s only y’all.”

