Texans’ Stroud says he’ll start Sunday against Titans after recovering from concussion

HOUSTON (AP) — Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud said Thursday that he will start this weekend against the Tennessee Titans after missing two games recovering from a concussion. “It’s great being back,” Stroud said. Stroud was injured in a Dec. 10 loss to the Jets when his head bounced off the turf after taking a hit with about 6½ minutes left in the fourth quarter. Stroud’s return will be a huge boost to the Texans, who beat the Titans in overtime before losing to the Browns in the past two weeks with Case Keenum filling in for the star rookie.

