Texans’ Stefon Diggs pushes back against Super Bowl talk in first comments since trade from Buffalo

HOUSTON (AP) — When Stefon Diggs was dealt to Houston from Buffalo in April, many believed the addition of the superstar receiver vaulted the Texans into Super Bowl contention. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday for the first time since the trade, Diggs said it’s far too early to be talking about winning a ring. Diggs says he’s going to take things “one day at a time.” He’s joining a dynamic offense in Houston led by second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and featuring standout young receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell. He says he’s thrilled to be playing with Stroud.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.