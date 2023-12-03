Texans rookie WR Tank Dell carted off with ankle injury in first quarter against Broncos

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans rookie receiver Tank Dell was carted off the field with a left ankle injury in the first quarter Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Dell got rolled up on at the end of a 3-yard touchdown run by Dameon Pierce that put Houston up 10-0 with about four minutes left in the first. Players immediately motioned for trainers to come and check on Dell as he remained on the ground writhing in pain. He stayed on the ground for a few minutes as he was tended to before the cart was driven onto the field.

