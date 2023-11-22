Texans rookie DE Horton steps away from team because of undisclosed health issue

Houston rookie defensive end Dylan Horton is stepping away from the team because of an undisclosed “personal health matter.” Horton announced the news in a statement released by the team Wednesday. “I’m currently dealing with a personal health matter that will keep me away from the team for an indefinite period of time,” he said in the statement.

