Texans return to Indy as Colts try to snap league-high 10-game winless streak in season openers

The Indianapolis Colts begin another season Sunday, still trying to snap the league’s longest active winless streak in season openers. It’s been several years since Indy last celebrated a Week 1 victory. And for the second time in three years, they’ve drawn the Houston Texans. The two AFC South teams played to a 20-20 tie when they last met in an opener in 2022. Since then, both teams have changed coaches, used first-round draft picks on franchise quarterbacks and played for the division crown. And with revamped rosters, both teams hope to contend for playoff spots again in 2024.

