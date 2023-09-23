Texans place Stingley on injured list, say Tunsil won’t travel to Jacksonville

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have placed cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury and said Saturday left tackle Laremy Tunsil won’t travel to Jacksonville because of a knee injury. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, was injured in practice Wednesday. He will miss at least four games. This injury comes after he missed the last eight games of his rookie season with a hamstring injury. Tunsil, a three-time Pro Bowler, returned to practice this week. The Texans had hoped he could return Sunday.

