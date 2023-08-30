Texans place offensive lineman Green on injured reserve, ending the 2021 first-round pick’s season

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans placed offensive linemen Kenyon Green on injured reserve Tuesday, ending the second-year player’s season. Green injured his left shoulder in Houston’s final preseason game against New Orleans on Sunday night. The 15th overall pick in the 2022 draft, Green played in 15 games with 14 starts as a rookie last season. He was expected to start on an offensive line starring left tackle Laremy Tunsil to help protect new quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was the second overall pick in this year’s draft.

