Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard placed on injured reserve with left knee injury

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a left knee injury. Howard, who is in his fifth season, injured his knee in the first half of Houston’s loss to Jacksonville on Sunday. It’s his second stint on injured reserve this season after he missed the first four games of the season after breaking his right hand in training camp.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.