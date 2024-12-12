Texans need win over Dolphins and loss by Colts Sunday to clinch 2nd straight AFC South title

The Houston Texans can clinch the AFC South title for a second straight season with a win over the Dolphins coupled with a loss by the Colts on Sunday. The Texans, who are coming off their bye, have gone 2-3 in their past five games after opening the season 6-2. Miami has won four of its past five games to move within a game of .500 after opening the season 2-6. Sunday is the first of three games less than two weeks for the Texans, who visit Kansas City Dec. 21 and host the Ravens on Christmas Day.

