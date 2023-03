Texans need receivers, linebackers as free agency approaches

The rebuilding Houston Texans have plenty of needs as free agency opens with holes throughout the roster. But of all the areas where this team needs an upgrade, the most dire one is at quarterback where the past two seasons made it clear that Davis Mills is not the answer. The Texans are likely to take a quarterback with the second overall pick, but could use free agency to improve the talent around him. They could use a receiver even if John Metchie, who missed his entire rookie season after a cancer diagnosis, can make his NFL debut this year. On defense the most pressing need is at linebacker, a position that struggled mightily as the Texans ranked last in the NFL in rushing defense.

