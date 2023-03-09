Texans lose 5th-round pick, fined for extra Watson benefit

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans are losing their pick in the fifth round of this year’s NFL Draft and have been fined $175,000 for a salary cap reporting violation. The NFL says a review shows that the team provided quarterback Deshaun Watson with undisclosed compensation in the form of a membership at an alternate athletic facility in 2020. The collective bargaining agreement mandates that clubs report any player compensation or benefit as part of the salary cap requirements.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.