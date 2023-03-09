Texans lose 5th-round pick, fined for extra Watson benefit

By The Associated Press
FILE -Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to pass during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Pittsburgh. The Houston Texans lost their pick in the fifth round of this year’s draft and must pay a $175,000 fine for a salary cap reporting violation involving Deshaun Watson, the NFL announced Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Durisko]

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans are losing their pick in the fifth round of this year’s NFL Draft and have been fined $175,000 for a salary cap reporting violation. The NFL says a review shows that the team provided quarterback Deshaun Watson with undisclosed compensation in the form of a membership at an alternate athletic facility in 2020. The collective bargaining agreement mandates that clubs report any player compensation or benefit as part of the salary cap requirements.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.