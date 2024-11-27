Texans look to snap out of funk with trip to Jacksonville, where Houston has won 5 in a row

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud sits on the bench late in the second half an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

The Houston Texans might be facing the perfect opponent to get out of their funk. The Texans have lost three of four since starting 6-2 and now play at Jacksonville, where Houston has won five in a row. The Texans (7-5) have won 11 of the past 13 meetings against the Jaguars (2-9). Going back even further, Houston has won 22 of the past 28 — a stunning stretch of one-sidedness in the series. The Jags have lost four in a row overall and are coming off a bye week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.