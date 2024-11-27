Texans look to snap out of funk with trip to Jacksonville, where Houston has won 5 in a row

The Houston Texans might be facing the perfect opponent to get out of their funk. The Texans have lost three of four since starting 6-2 and now play at Jacksonville, where Houston has won five in a row. The Texans (7-5) have won 11 of the past 13 meetings against the Jaguars (2-9). Going back even further, Houston has won 22 of the past 28 — a stunning stretch of one-sidedness in the series. The Jags have lost four in a row overall and are coming off a bye week.

