Texans look to improve after mistakes and penalties lead to loss to Panthers

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans are lamenting their mistakes and missed opportunities after losing a close game to the previously winless Carolina Panthers. Houston had a one-point lead midway through the fourth quarter before a delay-of-game penalty on third down knocked them out of field-goal range and forced a punt. That set up a game-winning drive for the Panthers. Coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud says the team can’t allow mental errors to happen in critical situations. The Texans also struggled to convert third downs and had few explosive plays on offense.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.