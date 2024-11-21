Texans look to build on win over Cowboys when Titans visit Sunday

The Houston Texans snapped a two-game skid with a Monday night win over the Dallas Cowboys where Joe Mixon ran for three TDs. Now they’ll try to build on that victory when they return to AFC South play Sunday with the first of two meetings against the struggling Tennessee Titans. Tennessee has lost two in a row and five of the past six.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.