Texans, Jags look to move on from tough losses when they meet Sunday in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars are both desperate to move on after last week’s blowout losses when they meet in Houston on Sunday. Houston opened the season with two wins before a 34-7 rout by Minnesota in Week 3. The Jaguars are in a far worse spot, still winless and reeling from an embarrassing 47-10 drubbing by Buffalo on Monday night. “Look, there’s going to be adversity in this league, you’re going to be faced with it year-in and year-out,” Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson said. “But it’s how you bounce back from it, fight through it.”

