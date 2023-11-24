Texans host Jaguars with first place in AFC South up for grabs

HOUSTON (AP) — It’s been two months, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are still thinking about their lopsided defeat in the first meeting with the Houston Texans this season as they prepare to play them again. The Texans won that game 37-17 for their first victory of the season, and a win Sunday would move them past the Jaguars and into first place in the AFC South. It’s been rare for the Jaguars to play the big brother role in this series for more than a decade, with the Texans winning 10 of the last 11 and 21 of the last 26 games.

