Texans’ Horton returns against Bills less than a year after being diagnosed with late-stage cancer

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Dylan Horton took a few seconds to soak everything in after running out of the tunnel Sunday before his first game since recovering from late-stage cancer. “I was kind of taking in the moment, understanding that there’s been a long journey to get here, but it’s also just the start of where I want to be,” he said. The defensive end, who returned to practice Wednesday, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the lymph nodes, on Dec. 1. He announced that he was in remission in March.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.