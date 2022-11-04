Texans hit halfway mark with 1 win in another bad season

HOUSTON (AP) — With just one win through eight games, the Houston Texans look to be headed for their worst season in years. The undefeated Eagles beat the Texans 29-17 Thursday night for their third straight loss since the season’s only win over the Jaguars Oct. 9. The Texans (1-6-1) have arrived at the halfway mark of the season as one of two NFL teams with just one win.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.