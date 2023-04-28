Texans get franchise QB in Stroud, trade up for LB Anderson

By KRISTIE RIEKEN The Associated Press
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans got their franchise quarterback. They drafted Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud No. 2 overall. They then traded with Arizona to get the third overall pick and beef up their defense with Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Stroud was a two-year starter for the Buckeyes where he threw for 8,123 yards with 85 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions as Ohio State went 21-4. Anderson was a three-year starter with the Crimson Tide. He had 204 tackles and 34 1/2 sacks.

