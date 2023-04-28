Texans get franchise QB in Stroud, trade up for LB Anderson

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans got their franchise quarterback. They drafted Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud No. 2 overall. They then traded with Arizona to get the third overall pick and beef up their defense with Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Stroud was a two-year starter for the Buckeyes where he threw for 8,123 yards with 85 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions as Ohio State went 21-4. Anderson was a three-year starter with the Crimson Tide. He had 204 tackles and 34 1/2 sacks.

