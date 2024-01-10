Texans’ duo of C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans highlights a big season for rookies

C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans made a memorable debut for the Houston Texans. The rookie quarterback and first-year coach became the fifth set of newcomers in NFL history to make the playoffs after leading a turnaround in Houston from last place to first in AFC South. There were some other notable accomplishments for rookies this season. Puka Nacua of the Rams set records for the most catches and yards receiving for a rookie. Detroit’s dynamic duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta also helped the Lions reach the playoffs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.