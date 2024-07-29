Texans’ Denico Autry suspended 6 games for violating NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers

HOUSTON (AP) — The NFL has suspended Houston Texans defensive lineman Denico Autry for the first six games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers. Autry denied he knowingly ingested a banned substance but said he would accept the suspension. Autry is allowed to participate in preseason practices and games. His first regular-season availability will be Oct. 20 at Green Bay. Autry apologized to the Texans organization, his teammates and fans for any distraction.

