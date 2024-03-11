Texans defensive end Horton says he’s in remission after Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton says he is in remission after being diagnosed with late-stage Hodgkin lymphoma. Horton stepped away from the team late last year for what he called a “personal health matter” before revealing his condition Monday. The 23-year-old said he was diagnosed with the disease of the lymph nodes on Dec. 1. Horton says he will complete treatment and then hopes to “get back to playing the game that I love.”

