Texans coordinator Bobby Slowik becomes 7th candidate interviewed by Titans for coaching vacancy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are up to seven candidates interviewed virtually after finishing a session Thursday night with Houston offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. The Titans interviewed Carolina offensive coordinator Thomas Brown earlier Thursday. Then they spoke with Slowik, who helped with the development of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud for the AFC South champs. Slowik and current Titans general manager Ran Carthon both worked for the San Francisco 49ers between 2017 and 2022. Brown became the second Black candidate to interview for the job. The Titans fired Mike Vrabel on Jan. 9 after six seasons.

