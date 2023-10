Texans’ C.J. Stroud off to a sizzling start as several other rookie QBs struggle

Rookie quarterbacks are getting their chances early this season with five getting a start in Week 4. C.J. Stroud is taking advantage of the opportunity in extremely impressive fashion. Stroud’s 1,212 yards are the second most ever for a player in his first four games and he has throw no interceptions. Only Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning had previously thrown for at least 1,200 yards with no interceptions in the first four games of the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.