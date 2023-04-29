Texans build for future in NFL draft with Stroud, Anderson

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans got their franchise quarterback by taking Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud second overall and traded up to get top defender Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3 in the NFL draft. General manager Nick Caserio is looking forward to those two players helping turn around a team that’s been one of the NFL’s worst the past three years. The Texans added Penn State center Juice Scruggs in the second round and Houston Cougars receiver Tank Dell in the third. On the final day, they picked defensive end Dylan Horton, linebacker Henry To’oTo’o, center Jarrett Patterson, receiver Xavier Hutchins and safety Brandon Hill.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.