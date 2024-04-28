Texans address need in secondary despite not having a first-round pick in this year’s NFL draft

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans addressed some needs in the NFL draft despite not having a first-round pick this year. A year after selecting quarterback C.J. Stroud second overall and trading up to get defensive end Will Anderson Jr. with the following pick, the Texans didn’t have a pick in this draft until No. 42 in the second round. After beefing up their offense significantly by trading for star receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon this offseason, the Texans used their early draft picks to improve their secondary. They did that by taking Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter with the 42nd pick and adding USC safety Calen Bullock in the third round at No. 78.

