Tetairoa McMillan’s record performance lifts No. 21 Arizona to 61-39 win over New Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tetairoa McMillan had a school-record 304 yards receiving and matched another with four touchdown catches, all from Noah Fifita, and No. 21 Arizona opened coach Brent Brennan’s first season with a 61-39 win over New Mexico. The Wildcats put on an offensive show in their first game as a Big 12 member, with McMillan and Fifita headlining. Arizona’s stars connected on a 69-yard touchdown on the Wildcats’ opening drive. McMillan averaged 30.4 yards on 10 catches and broke the Arizona single-game record of 283 yards receiving. McMillan matched Jacob Cowing’s touchdown catches record set against Southern California last season and fell 10 yards short of the Big 12 record.

