Tests show no major injury to Yamal after leaving Spain squad with muscle problem

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says tests have confirmed Lamine Yamal has only a strain in his left hamstring. The teenage star underwent the tests after leaving Spain’s squad following the 1-0 win over Denmark in the Nations League on Saturday. Barcelona did not give a timetable on his return, saying only that he “will be out of action until he has fully recovered.” Barcelona’s next game is at home to Sevilla in the Spanish league on Sunday. Yamal should be available for the matches against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Oct. 23 and the league “clasico” at Real Madrid three days later.

