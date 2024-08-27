Tessmann joins Lyon from Venezia to become French team’s first American player

By The Associated Press
Guinea's Amadou Diallo, right, and United States' Tanner Tessmann, center, compete for the ball during the men's Group A soccer match between the United States and Guinea, at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Silvia Izquierdo]

LYON, France (AP) — United States midfielder Tanner Tessmann has completed his transfer to Lyon from Venezia and signed a five-year contract, becoming the French team’s first American player. Lyon said it paid the Italian club a base fee of $6.7 million for the 22-year-old Tessmann who was captain of the U.S. Olympic team at the Paris Games. Tessmann had joined Venezia from FC Dallas before the 2021-22 season. He helped Venezia win promotion back to Serie A.

