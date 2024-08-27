Tessmann joins Lyon from Venezia to become French team’s first American player

LYON, France (AP) — United States midfielder Tanner Tessmann has completed his transfer to Lyon from Venezia and signed a five-year contract, becoming the French team’s first American player. Lyon said it paid the Italian club a base fee of $6.7 million for the 22-year-old Tessmann who was captain of the U.S. Olympic team at the Paris Games. Tessmann had joined Venezia from FC Dallas before the 2021-22 season. He helped Venezia win promotion back to Serie A.

