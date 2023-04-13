Terry’s Texas roster in flux, a new challenge for new coach

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — New Texas coach Rodney Terry is dealing with a lineup that’s seen key departures, transfers and players testing the NBA draft waters. Incoming freshman guard A.J. Johnson was a top recruit Terry said he’d been instrumental in signing. But Johnson announced Thursday that he’s turning pro in Australia. Ron Holland, a McDonald’s All-American from the Dallas area, is currently Texas’ only 2023 signee who will join the program for next season. Texas knew it would lose Marcus Carr, Sir’Jabari Rice, Christian Bishop and Timmy Allen. Arterio Morris entered the transfer portal, Rowan Brumbaugh announced he’ll transfer to Georgetown and Tyrese Hunter and Dillon Mitchell said they will enter the NBA draft without giving up their college eligibility.

