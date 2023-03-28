Terry says he always felt confident he’d earn Texas job

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rodney Terry says he always felt confident he’d earn the chance to be the full-time head basketball coach at Texas. The school removed the interim tag from his title and gave him the full-time job after leading the Longhorns to the Elite Eight following the midseason firing of Chris Beard. Terry said at a news conference Tuesday that his previous experience as a Longhorns assistant had prepared him for the job. The chairman of the school’s Board of Regents said Terry got a five-year contract at $3 million per year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.