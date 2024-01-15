Terry Ryan celebrates 47th birthday with fist-flying return to pro hockey

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland (AP) — Former NHL player Terry Ryan celebrated his 47th birthday with a fist-flying return to professional hockey, dropping the gloves and fighting for the Newfoundland Growlers in the ECHL. Playing professionally for the first time in 20 years, Ryan traded punches with Adirondack’s Zach Walker in the third period of the Growlers’ 6-2 loss Sunday while also drawing an instigator penalty. Ryan appears in the Canadian television series “Shoresy” and has a popular hockey podcast. Drafted eighth overall by Montreal in 1995, Ryan got on the ice for only eight NHL games over three seasons with the Canadiens. He last played professionally for the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones in 2002-03.

