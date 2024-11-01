Terry McLaurin has gotten on track to make the Commanders offense among the NFL’s best

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Terry McLaurin had just eight catches for 39 yards through the first two games of the season. Now the Washington Commanders’ top wide receiver is on pace for the most productive year of his NFL career. Entering Week 9, McLaurin ranks fourth in the league with 579 yards receiving thanks to an evolving relationship with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. First-year offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has also given Daniels and McLaurin more opportunities to connect on deep throws down the field. The 2019 third-round pick had a season-best 125 yards against Chicago in the victory that got Washington to 6-2.

