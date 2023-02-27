Terry Holland, who transformed Virginia basketball, dies

Terry Holland, who elevated Virginia basketball to national prominence during 16 seasons as coach, has died. He was 80. Holland’s death Sunday night was announced by the school Monday. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2019 and stopped taking his prominent courtside seat at Virginia home games. In 1974, Holland took over a program that had had just three winning seasons in 21 years. He guided the Cavaliers to nine NCAA Tournaments, two Final Fours and the 1980 NIT title. Virginia also won its first Atlantic Coast Conference tournament title in 1976. Future Hall of Famer Ralph Sampson credited Holland as a deciding factor in choosing upstart Virginia over more established basketball programs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.