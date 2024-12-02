Terry Griffiths, former world snooker champion, dies at 77 after battle with dementia

Former world snooker champion Terry Griffiths has died at the age of 77. Griffiths was a Welshman who won the world championship in 1979 as a qualifier at and later became a coach to top players like Stephen Hendry and Mark Williams. World Snooker announced Griffiths’ death. His son, Wayne, wrote in a post on Facebook that his father died surrounded by his family and had been battling dementia. Griffiths was renowned for his slow and methodical style of play. He is also one of 11 players to win the so-called “Triple Crown” — the world championship, the Masters and the UK Championship.

